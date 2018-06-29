These are all of the delicious stalls at the North Leeds Food Festival

Have your say

If you're looking for a day out on what promises to be a hot weekend, the North Leeds Food Festival in Roundhay Park is ideal for all ages.

When does it take place?

The festival is open on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend, from 10am-8pm. It's located on Soldiers Field, at the southern end of the park.

New dates confirmed for food festival in Roundhay Park

How much is it?

Advance tickets are still on sale, but an on-the-gate wristband is £6 for adults. Under fives get free entry.

Can I bring my dog?

Yes, dogs are allowed as long as they're on a lead. You can also bring your own furniture.

What entertainment is on offer?

There are live talks and cookery demonstrations, music, children's activities, an artisan market and the main attraction - over 20 street food vendors serving cuisines from all over the world, from Indian to Canadian, Malaysian, American South, Turkish, Greek and north African.

Which street food stalls will be there?

- Goody Gujarati

- The Gravy Train Poutine

- York Burger Co

- Little Somboon Kitchen

- Smokin' Blues

- The Otto-Men

- Meltworks

- What a Donut

- Dapur Malaysia

- Mormor

- The Ball Box

- Armenian Street

- Sabroso Street

- Sausagebox

- The Greek Taverna

- The Pizza Bus

- Senor Churro

- Man's Market

- Piggie Smalls

- Pav's Dhaba

- Yorkshire Burrito Company

- Madame Crepe