These are all the products currently being recalled by Asda, Lidl, Tesco and Sainsbury's

Supermarkets across the UK have issued urgent product recalls for various products.

Find out if you have bought any products that are unsafe or dangerous below.

Lidl

Mister Choc Filled Chocolate Fingers Hazelnut Crisp

Lidl has recalled this product due to the fact some packaging is not in English, meaning dietary information about ingredients is not easily identifiable.

The product contains hazelnuts, milk, soya, wheat and barley but the recall only affects the products with the best before date of 13 August 2019.

The supermarket advises anyone who purchased the product not to eat it and instead return it to a Lidl store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

Asda

Garlic and Parsley Butter

Asda is recalling their garlic and parsley butter, usually sold as an accompaniment on the fish counter, due to the potential presence of peanuts.

The supermarket said, "There is a possibility that very low levels of peanut may be present in the butter, which is not declared.

"This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts."

The company advise people who bought it not to eat it and return it to a store for a full refund.

Hovis Granary Bread Flour

Asda is also recalling Hovis Granary Bread Flour due to the potential presence of malted barley flour which is not declared on the label which could pose an allergy risk.

The store advises customers to retain the packaging and call 0800 085 3959 or report it online.

Alternatively, bring the product back to an Asda store for a full refund.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury’s Home Black Cafetière

Sainsbury's has recalled their own-brand cafetière due to the thickness of glass not meeting safety standards and potentially breaking easily.

The supermarket said, "It has come to our attention that the thickness of the glass on the cafetière does not reach the safety standards required.

"This may cause the cafetière to break easily, causing injury."

The company advises customers to stop using the product and return it to a store for a full refund.

Tesco

Hovis Granary Bread Flour

Like Asda, Tesco is also recalling Hovis Granary Bread Flour due to the potential presence of malted barley flour which is not declared on the label which could pose an allergy risk.

For a refund, follow the same instructions as for Asda or bring the product back to an Tesco store for a full refund.

Oatly Oat Drink Whole 1L

Oatly UK is recalling a batch of their oat milk product due to the potential of small pieces of metal from a broken machine part.

Tesco said, " Although the risk is small, Oatly UK always puts safety frst, so are issuing this recall."

The batch that has been recalled has a best before date of 24 April, 2019, and no other Oatly products are affected.

If you bought the affected product Tesco advise not to drink it and to bring the product back to a Tesco store for a full refund.

IKEA

Sotask Skumtoff

IKEA has recalled its product Sotask Skumtoff which are soft marshmallows covered in chocolate flavoured coating.

This was due to milk not being declared on the label.

IKEA said, "The affected product contains whey powder, which is derived from milk, making the product a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

"Although whey powder is mentioned in the list of ingredients, milk is not."

Customers are advised not to eat the product and return it to an IKEA store for a full refund.

Spar

Blueberry Muffins four pack

Spar is recalling their four pack of Blueberry Muffins with a best before of 19 April due to the potential of them containing pieces of plastic.

The company said, "The presence of plastic could present a choking hazard, makes this product unsafe to eat and presents a safety risk."

They advised people not to eat the product and return it to a Spar for a full refund.