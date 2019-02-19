These are some of the aircraft you could see in the Mi Amigo tribute flypast over Endcliffe Park
Anticipation is building ahead of the special flypast over Endcliffe Park in Sheffield on Friday morning.
Here are some of the aircraft that are expected to take part in the flypast to mark the 75th anniversary of the Mi Amigo tragedy.
1. Mi Amigo
The flypast is taking place the mark the 75th anniversary of the crash of Mi Amigo with the loss of 10 crew on February 22 1944
2. US Air Force F-15s
The air superiority fighter aircraft was introduced in 1976 and is still in service today. (Getty Images)
3. V-22 Osprey
This unusual looking aircraft is able to take off vertically. (Getty Images)
4. RAF Typhoon
The Typhoon is the world's most enhanced combate aircraft. (Getty Images)
