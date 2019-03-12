These are the bus routes and roads in Leeds affected by Storm Gareth

Have your say

Traffic delays are expected in Leeds this evening as several roads will be closed due to high winds, causing bus routes to be diverted.

Bridgewater Place and the surrounding roads will be closed to high sided vehicles from 6pm due to strong winds caused by Storm Gareth, with a full road closure to all vehicles in place from 9.30pm.

- > Yellow weather warning remains in place for snow and ice in Yorkshire

The restrictions are supposed to be lifted around 12noon on Wednesday March 13.

Leeds City Council said: "Due to forecasted winds, Bridgewater Place will be closed to high-sided vehicles from 6pm this evening, and a full closure will be in place from 9:30pm tonight until approximately noon tomorrow.

"This is to ensure safety in the area while the wind solutions are still going through an agreed period of testing."

First West Yorkshire have said delays are expected with the 1, PR1 and PR2 bus routes affected by the road closure.

The PR1 Elland Road and PR2 Temple Green will be diverted along Leeds Bridge and will not stop on Neville Street.

The affected Arriva Yorkshire routes will be 117, 200, 201, 201A, 202, 203 and 481.

Metro Travel News said: "Tonight from 6pm, roads around Bridgewater Place will be closed due to high winds."

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is in place for Leeds from 9pm this evening until 3pm on Wednesday March 13.

Heavy rain is expected to start in the city at 9pm, with winds reaching 51mph.

