These are the counterfeit designer goods seized at Leeds Bradford Airport this month
Border Force officers have confiscated fake designer clothes, phone chargers and expensive make-up from passengers arriving at Leeds Bradford Airport this Christmas.
These are some of the fake goods seized. It is up to the brands, as rights holders, to decide whether to privately prosecute those who make and sell imitation items.
1. Prada T-shirts
466 Prada T-shirts valued at 219,788
other
2. Louis Vuitton shawls
77 Louis Vuitton shawls valued at 33,110
other
3. Balenciaga shoes
48 pairs of Balenciaga shoes valued at 32,824
other
4. Yves Saint Laurent concealer
360 Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat pens valued at 7,801
other
View more