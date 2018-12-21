Prada

These are the counterfeit designer goods seized at Leeds Bradford Airport this month

Border Force officers have confiscated fake designer clothes, phone chargers and expensive make-up from passengers arriving at Leeds Bradford Airport this Christmas.

These are some of the fake goods seized. It is up to the brands, as rights holders, to decide whether to privately prosecute those who make and sell imitation items.

466 Prada T-shirts valued at 219,788

1. Prada T-shirts

77 Louis Vuitton shawls valued at 33,110

2. Louis Vuitton shawls

48 pairs of Balenciaga shoes valued at 32,824

3. Balenciaga shoes

360 Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat pens valued at 7,801

4. Yves Saint Laurent concealer

