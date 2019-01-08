These are the easiest places to sell houses in Yorkshire

These are the easiest places in Yorkshire to sell your house

The best postcodes for selling houses in Yorkshire have been revealed, thanks to an online tool which measures the temperature of housing markets.

PropCast, the UK’s first house selling weather forecast, analyses buyer demand and comes up with property hot and cold spots. These are determined by the number of properties on the market in a postcode and the percentage of these that are under offer or sold subject to contract. The aim is to help vendors set a realistic price using heat ratings ranging from very hot, hot, cold or very cold. His aim is to help vendors set a realistic price using heat ratings ranging from very hot, hot, cold or very cold.




This part of Sheffield tops the list, and it's easy to see why. Sharrow, Nether Edge and Whirlow all fall into this postcode, as well as parts of the Peak District such as Upper Padley.

1. S11

This part of Sheffield tops the list, and it's easy to see why. Sharrow, Nether Edge and Whirlow all fall into this postcode, as well as parts of the Peak District such as Upper Padley.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
It's a Sheffield one-two, with areas such as Norton and Woodseats falling in this postcode. Popular Graves Park sits slap-bang in the middle, too.

2. S8

It's a Sheffield one-two, with areas such as Norton and Woodseats falling in this postcode. Popular Graves Park sits slap-bang in the middle, too.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
The highest ranking Leeds postcode is LS3 in the city centre, which includes the Emmerdale Studio Experience and Hanover Square.

3. LS3

The highest ranking Leeds postcode is LS3 in the city centre, which includes the Emmerdale Studio Experience and Hanover Square.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
This large Sheffield postcode includes areas such as Crosspool, Crookes and Broomhall.

4. S10

This large Sheffield postcode includes areas such as Crosspool, Crookes and Broomhall.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3