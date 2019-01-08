These are the easiest places in Yorkshire to sell your house

PropCast, the UK’s first house selling weather forecast, analyses buyer demand and comes up with property hot and cold spots. These are determined by the number of properties on the market in a postcode and the percentage of these that are under offer or sold subject to contract. The aim is to help vendors set a realistic price using heat ratings ranging from very hot, hot, cold or very cold. His aim is to help vendors set a realistic price using heat ratings ranging from very hot, hot, cold or very cold.











1. S11 This part of Sheffield tops the list, and it's easy to see why. Sharrow, Nether Edge and Whirlow all fall into this postcode, as well as parts of the Peak District such as Upper Padley.

2. S8 It's a Sheffield one-two, with areas such as Norton and Woodseats falling in this postcode. Popular Graves Park sits slap-bang in the middle, too.

3. LS3 The highest ranking Leeds postcode is LS3 in the city centre, which includes the Emmerdale Studio Experience and Hanover Square.

4. S10 This large Sheffield postcode includes areas such as Crosspool, Crookes and Broomhall.

