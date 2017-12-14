These are the eight Leeds primary schools that aren't meeting government standards

Eight local primary schools are failing to bring enough pupils up to national education standards by the time they leave.

The Department for Education assesses how many children have met the national benchmark in reading, writing and arithmetic by the age of 11.

Only 56 per cent of Leeds primary pupils reach the target figure, compared to 61 per cent nationally.

There were also 511 mainstream primary schools in England that do not meet the government's 'floor standard', including eight in Leeds.

Schools are considered to be underperforming if fewer than 65 per cent of pupils reach the expected standard, or if they fail to make sufficient progress in the three key areas.

They are:-

- Tyersal Primary, Pudsey

- Bramley Primary

- Grimes Dyke Primary, Whinmoor

- Iveson Primary, Cookridge

- Kirkstall Valley Primary

- Middleton St Mary's C of E Voluntary Controlled Primary

- Quarry Mount Primary, Woodhouse

- Blackgates Primary, Tingley