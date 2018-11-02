These are the jobs and programmes that will be based at Channel 4's new Leeds HQ

Channel 4 has released information about the roles and departments that will be relocated to Leeds when the broadcaster's new offices open.

London-based staff are currently being consulted over the future of their roles ahead of further announcements. An opening date for the new site has not been confirmed.

How Leeds secured Channel 4 and what it means for the city

Here are some of the roles and departments that will have a presence in Leeds:-

Commissioning editors

They're the people who decide which programmes are commissioned for Channel 4 - who do not make their own shows, but contract independent producers to take on projects. Commissioning editors are classed as 'senior creative decision-makers'. Some will be based at the new creative hubs in Bristol and Glasgow and a large number will be working from Leeds.

Digital and social media content producers

A new creative digital unit will be established at the Leeds site. Although it's not clear exactly what their remit will be, their brief will be to publish short-form content across digital and social media platforms.

News team

A news hub and studio will be set up in Leeds, and the daily news programme will be regularly co-anchored from it. This means newsreaders, producers and editors will be working out of Leeds.

Independent producers

It's good news if you work for an independent production company based in the north - Channel 4 have committed to working with these producers more regularly once the move to Yorkshire is complete, and will commission them to make programmes.



