These are the most expensive streets in Leeds to live on Property website Zoopla has revealed the most expensive streets to buy a house on in Leeds. They're mostly in north Leeds and on the fringes of Wetherby. 1. Manor House Lane This secluded semi-rural road between Alwoodley and Shadwell has an average house price of 1,534,014. 2. Roundhay Park Lane This millionaires' row in Shadwell has an average price of 1,512,485. 3. Harewood Road, East Keswick This village near Wetherby made global headlines when Eminem took a stroll around its country lanes before his appearance at Leeds Festival in 2017. The average house price is 1,424,202. 4. Ling Lane This road in Scarcroft is home to numerous luxury properties - the average house price is 1,412,917.