These are the most expensive streets in Yorkshire to live on

Estate agent Zoopla has released its list of the most expensive places to live in the country.
The exclusive addresses must have average property values of more than £1million to be included.
Here are Yorkshire's most expensive streets:-
West
1. Roundhay Park Lane, Shadwell, Leeds
2. Linton Lane, Wetherby
3. Manor House Lane, Alwoodley, Leeds
4. Ling Lane, Scarcroft, Leeds
5. Harewood Road, Collingham
6. Stainburn, Otley
7. Sandmoor Drive, Alwoodley, Leeds
8. Hebers Ghyll Drive, Ilkley
9. Rigton Bank, Bardsey, Leeds
10. Alwoodley Gates, Alwoodley, Leeds
North
1. Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate
2. Ringbeck Road, Ripon
3. Stone Rings Grange, Harrogate
4. Lund House Green, Harrogate
5. Nidd, Harrogate
6. Walton Head Lane, Harrogate
7. The Purey Cust development, York
8. Provincial Works, The Avenue, Harrogate
9. Swindon Lane, Harrogate
10. Park Edge, Harrogate
South
1. Whirlow Park Road, Sheffield
2. Petworth Drive, Sheffield
3. Whirlow Grange Avenue, Sheffield
4. Whirlow Green, Sheffield
5. Taptonville Road, Sheffield
6. Blackamoor Crescent, Sheffield
7. Cavendish Avenue, Sheffield
8. Knowle Green, Sheffield
9. Lane Head Road, Barnsley
10. Blue Ridge Close, Sheffield
East
1. The Park, North Ferriby
2. Cave Road, Brough
3. Greenways, North Ferriby
4. Kemp Road, North Ferriby
5. Croft Park, North Ferriby
6. Harewood, Beverley
7. Portington, Goole
8. Station Road, Brough
9. West End Lane, Goole
10. New Walk, Beverley