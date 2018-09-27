These are the most expensive streets in Yorkshire to live on

Have your say

Estate agent Zoopla has released its list of the most expensive places to live in the country.

The exclusive addresses must have average property values of more than £1million to be included.

Here are Yorkshire's most expensive streets:-

West

1. Roundhay Park Lane, Shadwell, Leeds

2. Linton Lane, Wetherby

3. Manor House Lane, Alwoodley, Leeds

4. Ling Lane, Scarcroft, Leeds

5. Harewood Road, Collingham

6. Stainburn, Otley

7. Sandmoor Drive, Alwoodley, Leeds

8. Hebers Ghyll Drive, Ilkley

9. Rigton Bank, Bardsey, Leeds

10. Alwoodley Gates, Alwoodley, Leeds

North

1. Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate

2. Ringbeck Road, Ripon

3. Stone Rings Grange, Harrogate

4. Lund House Green, Harrogate

5. Nidd, Harrogate

6. Walton Head Lane, Harrogate

7. The Purey Cust development, York

8. Provincial Works, The Avenue, Harrogate

9. Swindon Lane, Harrogate

10. Park Edge, Harrogate

South

1. Whirlow Park Road, Sheffield

2. Petworth Drive, Sheffield

3. Whirlow Grange Avenue, Sheffield

4. Whirlow Green, Sheffield

5. Taptonville Road, Sheffield

6. Blackamoor Crescent, Sheffield

7. Cavendish Avenue, Sheffield

8. Knowle Green, Sheffield

9. Lane Head Road, Barnsley

10. Blue Ridge Close, Sheffield

East

1. The Park, North Ferriby

2. Cave Road, Brough

3. Greenways, North Ferriby

4. Kemp Road, North Ferriby

5. Croft Park, North Ferriby

6. Harewood, Beverley

7. Portington, Goole

8. Station Road, Brough

9. West End Lane, Goole

10. New Walk, Beverley