These are the most visited tourist attractions in Yorkshire

Visit England conducts research into the visitor numbers at the country’s tourist attractions.

Their 2016 survey reveals the most popular destinations in Yorkshire, both free and paid-for.

Among those which charge admission, theme park Flamingo Land, near Malton, is the most visited, while York Minster is in second place. A surprising inclusion at number three is the Scarborough Cliff Railway, which beat better-known attractions such as The Deep and Fountains Abbey.

For the free attractions, the Millennium Gallery in Sheffield took the top spot, followed by York’s National Railway Museum and the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

At the Welcome to Yorkshire Y18 conference in Bradford yesterday, it was revealed that the Yorkshire attractions said to have seen the biggest growth were the nature reserves run by the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre, Halifax’s Eureka! children’s museum, Barnsley’s Cannon Hall Farm and the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster.

Click on the gallery above to see the top 20 most popular free and paid-for attractions.

