These are the only KFC restaurants in Leeds still open during chicken crisis

Chicken lovers have been left bereft after a supply chain issue shut hundreds of KFC outlets across the country.

Just 325 of the UK's 900 restaurants are still trading after 'teething problems' with a new delivery partner saw many outlets run out of chicken.

Those that remain open may be offering a reduced menu.

There are only two KFC branches in Leeds that are still open as normal - on Kirkstall Road and on Roundhay Road in Harehills.

There are 14 KFC outlets in Leeds, including in Headingley and Armley, and 12 have closed.