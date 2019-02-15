These are the six most burgled streets in Yorkshire

Police data has revealed the six most burgled streets in Yorkshire.

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of burglary across the county. This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of burglary for December 2018 in each area. There were a total of 4,352reports of burglary. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

1. Fetter Lane, York - 8 Despite York not featuring in the top 10 most burgled cities in Yorkshire with only 106 reports of burglary, Fetter Lane tops the list as the county's most burgled street with 8 incidents. Google other Buy a Photo

2. Croft Road, Sheffield - 5 555 reports of burglary were made in Sheffield, 5 of them on Croft Road, the city's most burgled street. Sheffield was the third most burgled city in Yorkshire with 555 reports. Google other Buy a Photo

3. Davenport Avenue, Hessle - 5 Of the 180 reports of burglary in the East Riding, the most were made on Davenport Avenue. Google other Buy a Photo

4. Cardigan Road, Hull - 8 Topping the list of the most reports of burglary is Cardigan Road in Hull with 8 separate reports in December 2018. There were a total of 243 burglary reports in the city. Google other Buy a Photo

View more