These are the six most burgled streets in Yorkshire
Police data has revealed the six most burgled streets in Yorkshire.
Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of burglary across the county. This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of burglary for December 2018 in each area. There were a total of 4,352reports of burglary. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.
1. Fetter Lane, York - 8
Despite York not featuring in the top 10 most burgled cities in Yorkshire with only 106 reports of burglary, Fetter Lane tops the list as the county's most burgled street with 8 incidents.