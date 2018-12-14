A man and woman suspected of stealing a purse from Upper Crust cafe at Leeds Station

These people are suspected of stealing from trains and railway stations in Yorkshire

British Transport Police have released these images of suspects thought to have stolen suitcases, phones and purses from trains and stations on the Yorkshire rail network.

The incidents include luggage taken from East Coast Main Line trains and thefts from cafes and station concourses during 2018. BTP's Operation Countryside targets trains and stations on the London to Edinburgh route. If you recognise anyone in the images, text your information 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting Operation Countryside.

A man suspected of stealing a girl's mobile phone at Leeds Station

1. Leeds Station - June 24

A man suspected of stealing a holdall from a train, boarding at York Station

2. York Station - April 16

The same man and this woman are suspected of taking a holdall from a train at York Station

3. York Station - April 16

This man is suspected of stealing a cabin bag from a Skipton to London train

4. Skipton - November 2

