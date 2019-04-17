These two Yorkshire cities are the worst for finding a job and earning decent wages, study finds

A new study has revealed that these two Yorkshire cities are the worst for finding a job and earning decent wages.

Hull was found to be the hardest place to find work, according to a recruitment site called Adzuna.

There were all almost three job seekers for every vacancy in the East Yorkshire city.

Bradford was also named as having an above average number of people looking for work.

Sunderland, Salford and Middlesborough also had a higher than average number of people seeking jobs.

In contrast, southern cities like Cambridge and Oxford had up to 25 more vacancies than job seekers.

Advertised salaries in Cambridge also averaged at more than £38,000.

Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna, said: "The sizeable salaries on offer in Cambridge are £8,500 larger than in Hull.

"All of the top five cities to find a job currently sit in the South, with cities like Hull and Sunderland continuing to play catch-up with their southern counterparts"

