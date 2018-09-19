Thief steals vegan muffins and craft beer from trendy Yorkshire coffee shop during break-in

A thief with discerning taste has stolen baked goods and Japanese craft lager from a trendy coffee shop in Huddersfield.

The criminal targeted Coffee Evolution in the town centre on Tuesday night - fleeing with the business's takings and a smartphone.

But the thief also took a tray of vegan chocolate muffins and a bottle of a rare Japanese craft beer from the fridge.

It is the first time the coffee shop has been raided in 18 years of business.

As the coffee supply was untouched, the cafe has remained open to customers - although they fear they are unlikely to recoup the hundreds of pounds stolen from the till from their insurers.