Thief tricked his way into pensioner’s home to steal purse

A prolific burglar has been jailed after being convicted of tricking his way into the home of an elderly victim.

John Hanrahan (37) from South Elmsall was sentenced to three years and five months in custody after being found guilty of stealing a purse from a 77-year-old woman in the town.

The 37-year-old was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for the offence on November 4, 2017.

It took place after he attended at the victim’s home pretending to be a workman inspecting gutters.

He entered the victim’s address to ask for a pen and paper to write his details down and then stole the 77-year-old’s purse before making off.

Hanrahan was identified following police enquiries and arrested within a few days of the offence.

Det Insp Dave Watts of Wakefield District CID, said: “Hanrahan is a prolific criminal and we are pleased to see him behind bars for this offence in which he has tricked his way into the home of a vulnerable victim.

“Many residents will rightly be appalled by the actions of those who pose as officials to try and trick their way into the homes of vulnerable residents, and we do all we can to identify and catch such individuals.

“Hanarahan was swiftly identified and arrested after the offence and we are glad he is now behind bars where he belongs.”