Thieves armed with bat and blade drag woman from car in Huddersfield robbery

Thieves armed with a baseball bat and a blade dragged a woman from her car during a robbery in Huddersfield.

The robbery, in Greens End Road, Meltham, happened at about 6pm on Saturday.

Two offenders approached the woman as she got into her car in the street after leaving work.

They opened her car door and demanded cash, before dragging her from the vehicle and stealing her handbag.

West Yorkshire Police said the victim was "extremely shaken", and suffered minor injuries.

One of the suspects has been described as a man, 5ft tall, of slim build.

He was wearing a grey tracksuit with his hood up, and his face was covered. He spoke with a local accent.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 13170586871.