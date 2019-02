Have your say

The Preston Bar in Oakwood is trying to make up donations after its charity collection box was stolen in a break-in.

It is giving 10p off each pint of Session Pale sold today directly to Action Against Hunger after a collection box raising funds for the charity was stolen.

The bar tweeted an image of a smashed window and said its door was "broken down last night."

The global charity raises money to save the lives of malnourished children in over 40 countries.