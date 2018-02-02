Thieves break into ambulance while crew are treating patient on emergency call in Leeds

Have your say

Paramedics had personal belongings stolen when an ambulance was broken into during a call-out to an emergency in Leeds.

Ambulance chiefs tonight condemned the incident, which happened on St Luke’s Green in Beeston, as “appalling”.

One of the vehicle’s windows was also smashed and its central console ripped out while crew members were treating a patient.

The ambulance had to be taken off the road for repairs following the incident, which took place on Sunday evening.

John McSorley, Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust’s divisional commander for West Yorkshire, said: “We are saddened and disappointed by this act of vandalism.

“The vehicle had to be made unavailable to respond to life-threatening emergencies whilst the repairs were carried out.

“Our dedicated staff work extremely hard to deliver the best service possible and for them to have their personal belongings stolen is appalling.”

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said an investigation was under way and issued an appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to ring Leeds District Police on 101, quoting log reference 13180046694, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.