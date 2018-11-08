Thieves force lock off door during burglary in Skipton

Have your say

Thieves forced their way into a home during a burglary in Skipton.

The offence happened yesterday (Wednesday), when the offenders broke into the home in Jubilee Close between 4.30pm and 7.40pm.

They forced the lock off the rear door, according to police.

Officers have today (Thursday) appealed for anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

A silver car was seen in the cul-de-sac at about 1pm earlier that day, which police are now trying to identify.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 12180208660.