Thieves on mopeds rob woman in Hull

Two men drove onto the pavement of a popular shopping street in Hull and grabbed a woman's bag.

Police are appealing for information about the suspected robbery, around 8.15pm on Sunday, outside Tesco on Newland Avenue.

The 20-year-old victim, who was outside the store, fell to the ground, and the thieves rode off towards Goddard Avenue.

The bag which had the letters ‘UHS’ on the side contained a cheerleaders outfit, passport, keys and bank cards.

The suspects are described as dressed in black and riding a black, possibly Honda, moped.