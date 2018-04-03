Thieves snip chain and steal motorbike in Wakefield

Thieves cut a motorbike from a tree it was secured to and snatched it in Wakefield.

Police are today appealing for information after the offence reportedly happened overnight between Friday and Saturday at Broadcut Low Lock in Calder Grove.

The culprits approached the area and cut the chain which was securing the motorbike and led it from the scene, police said.

Officers said the vehicle, pictured, is "distinctive and an old model".

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180151652, or alternatively information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.