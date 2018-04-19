Thieves steal £4,000 of tools from BBC DIY SOS volunteer's van in Hull village

A VOLUNTEER who was set to help the BBC'S DIY SOS team had thousands of pounds worth tools stolen from his van parked in a village near Hull.

Humberside Police said tools worth around £4,000 were stolen after the Mercedes Sprinter van was broken into sometime on Wednesday night (April 18) or Thursday morning on Main Road in Bilton.

Sergeant Neil Taylor of Humberside Police, said: “The kind-hearted victim had filled his van and was going to volunteer to help the team from the BBC television programme DIY SOS in Hessle.

“He was offering to do his bit for the community and someone has now taken his tools. We want to try and get them back to him so he can help out with the building project.

“Please call us with any information you may have in relation to this.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 16/43925/18.