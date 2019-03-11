Thieves steal 82-year-old Yorkshire woman’s credit card

Have your say

Police are trying to trace two men after an 82-year-old woman had her credit card stolen.

The woman had been shopping at a supermarket on Boothferry Road, Goole, on Thursday February 28.

While loading her car around 3.30pm she was allegedly approached by the pair, when it’s thought her credit card was stolen from her handbag.

The card was later used at a supermarket in Scunthorpe and St Stephen’s shopping centre in Hull.

By the time the victim realised her card was missing almost £3,000 had been spent on it.

Contact Humberside police with any information, quoting reference 16/31305/19.