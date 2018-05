Have your say

Thieves stole cash during a break-in at a business in York city centre.

The burglary happened between 5.30pm on May 16 and 7.30am on May 17, at the premises on the corner of New Street, York.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward, after the thieves broke in from the roof of the building.

They forced entry through a skylight and made off on foot with property and cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.