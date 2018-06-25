Thieves steal commemorative coins from Queen's coronation in Scarborough burglary

Coins from the Queen's coronation and her Silver Jubilee have been stolen in a burglary in Scarborough.

Thieves took the collection of commemorative silver coins, as well as jewellery and watches, from a property on Ryndle Walk in the coastal town.

North Yorkshire Police said the burglars gained access through a rear door between 10am on Saturday, June 16 and 4.20pm on Sunday, June 17.

They are appealing for information about the stolen goods and are trying to track down a Rado Ladies watch, with serial number 05547650.

Detective Constable Michelle Neighbour said: “This incident follows a number of recent burglaries in the Scarborough area and we are very keen to establish whether those responsible are hiding or attempting to sell on the stolen property.

“I would appeal to all local jewellery shops and collectors in the area, if you have been recently offered any coins or a ladies watch matching the description, or have any information that would assist our investigation, please contact North Yorkshire Police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email Michelle.Neighbour@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 1218017897.

Details can also be given to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.