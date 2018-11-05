Thieves steal haul of gold Asian jewellery during burglary in Shipley

Have your say

Police investigating a burglary in Shipley where thieves stole a haul of gold Asian jewellery have issued an image of a man they are trying to trace.

The burglary happened at about 8.45pm on October 24 when the offenders forded their way into a home in New Close Road.

The E-Fit image.

Police said several items of jewellery were stolen.

The thieves are believed to have ran off towards a silver car, described as being a Vauxhall Astra, following the burglary.

Officers have issued an E-Fit image of one of the men they are trying to trace.

He is described as being around 16 to 17-years-old, and short in height, with freckles on his cheeks, dark hair and dark eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13180534201.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.