Thieves steal more than a dozen vehicles worth £200,000 from Sheffield garage 

Thieves stole more than a dozen vehicles worth £200,000 from a car dealership forecourt in Sheffield – just days after 14 were taken from another dealer.

A gang of thieves struck The Car Megastore – Wadsley Bridge, on Penistone Road overnight.

The forecourt at The Car Megastore - Wadsley Bridge after it was targeted by thieves

The boss of the car dealership has offered a £20,000 reward for any information that leads to a conviction or return of the vehicles.

The theft comes just four days after 14 cars were stolen from another dealership in Deepcar.

Steve King, from The Car Megastores – Wadsley Bridge, said the thieves broke through security gates, shutters and a window before ‘completely ransacking’ the business between 10.30pm last night and 1.30am this morning.

“We came in this morning to find the place all open,” he said.

Some of the damage caused at The Car Megastore - Wadsley Bridge after it was targeted by thieves

“The have picked out the best vehicles.

“The stock value they drove away with is £200,000 and then there is the damage caused to the premises on top of that.

“Ironically, I’d heard about the break-in at the other dealership the day before.

“It has got to be an organised gang, they knew what they were doing.

“They came back two times to ferry vehicles around three or four at a time.”

Mr King said the family-run business, which has six staff and has been open for 21 years, is now closed until further notice.

He added: “It’s probably half our stock gone.

“We are not a big dealership and this effects the families we employ.”

Mr King urged other dealerships to tighten security to prevent further businesses being targeted.

“If they have targeted somewhere as secure as us, then the more open dealerships need to be aware,” he said.

Police are examining CCTV footage.

The theft comes after 14 cars worth £120,000 were stolen from Deepcar Motor Company, on Manchester Road, overnight on Friday into Saturday.

Garage owner Emil Berek, who has worked in the motor trade for more than 30 years, said the raid had ‘absolutely decimated’ the business.

He too believed the raid on his business was a ‘planned and professional job’.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.