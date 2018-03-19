Thieves target O2 mobile phone shop in Skipton

Have your say

Thieves targeted a mobile phone shop in Skipton.

Three men entered the O2 phone store in Sheep Street at about 1pm on Thursday.

The trio pulled display phones from their stands and ran out of the shop.

Police today (Monday) issued an appeal for witnesses to theft, as officers try to establish the full circumstances of the offence.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about the three men and whether they had a vehicle as this cannot be confirmed by the shop."

All man are believed to be of Eastern European descent.

The first man is described as tall, slim, wearing blue jeans, a black bomber jacket and a black Nike baseball cap.

The second is described as short, stocky, wearing black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with three stripes down the side and a black jacket.

And the third man is described as short, stocky, wearing grey jogging bottoms, a black jacket and also a black Nike baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 12180044605.