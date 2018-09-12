Thieves took 100kg safe containing haul of valuables in east Yorkshire house raid

Thieves made off with a 100kg safe containing valuable jewellery and gold items when they raided a house in an East Yorkshire village.

Police have appealed for information to help trace the sentimental items following a burglary in Long Riston, near Hull.

Officers believe the culprits may be selling off the stolen goods after taking the antique brass safe from a house on Main Street sometime between August 23 and 30.

The haul included a gold and white ceramic cycling medal from the 1950s with the inscription "B Windass", an 18g gold ring with a Greek warrior’s head carved into it and a silver French antique pocket watch.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "The items may be sold off in bulk or individually.

"It’s believed that owing to the weight and size of the safe, more than one person could have been involved in moving it."

A 50g gold ingot, a gold Queen Elizabeth II coin and a women’s gold watch with a square face were also in the safe, along with chains, bracelets, earrings and rings.

The spokesperson added: "We are appealing to anyone who may know anything about this incident, may have seen something around the time, or who may be offered this jewellery and has any suspicions to contact us."