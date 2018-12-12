Third arrest over mindless attack on homeless men in a tent in Hull

A third man handed himself in to police this afternoon following an assault on two men in a tent in Hull.

The 27 year-old man from the Lincoln area gave himself up after CCTV footage was released showing the assault of two homeless men on Whitefriargate in Hull.

It comes after two men, also from the Lincoln area, who are 26 and 29, were arrested.

They are now all in police custody.

There was widespread outrage after CCTV of the incident in the early hours of Friday, November 30, which shows one man running over and jumping on the tent in a shop doorway.

A second man was seen filming the attack and laughing, as a third man looked on.

The homeless men - who were unhurt - have now been identified and found somewhere to stay by the charity Emmaus, which said the victims had been left "shaken."

Speaking earlier Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Peach said: “Firstly I would like to thank everyone who has been in touch with information about the incident following our appeal.

“With your help, we have been able to quickly identify two men suspected of being involved in the incident and bring them into custody.

“We’re also continuing to work with and support the victims of the assault, who have now been found more permanent accommodation."