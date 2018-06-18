This 'aparthotel' plan opposite Victoria Gate could transform Leeds Kirkgate Market

Kirkgate Market in Leeds could be transformed by plans for a modern accommodation and commercial complex opposite Victoria Gate.

Leeds-based sustainable developers Town Centre Securities want to demolish existing buildings to construct a 126-room “aparthotel” in their place at 4 to 32 George Street.

Credit: Town Centre Securities.

Five floors of studios, one-bed and two-bed rooms are proposed at the site, where visitors would be permitted to stay for up to three months, to meet what the developer’s design and access statement describes as a “growing demand for short term serviced accommodation in the city”.

It would be staffed 24 hours a day, according to the statement. Nine commercial units could also be created, alongside new access points to the biggest indoor market in Europe, Kirkgate, with entrances on George Street and connections through to the former Butchers Row. In the statement, the builders said: “The George Street development is a fantastic opportunity to provide a brand new sympathetic streetscape to the city of Leeds, and to deliver an exciting new chapter in the ever evolving story of Kirkgate Market.”

Credit: Town Centre Securities.

The developer has worked alongside Leeds City Council over the last three years to draw up a plan to enhance the space between Victoria Gate, which was opened in October 2016, and the market. Town Centre Securities - which developed Leeds City Council’s new flagship Merrion House building - submitted the new application following a public consultation earlier this year.

The proposals include the replacement of what the council last October called “outdated” 1930s and 1980s plots along the street.

Edward Ziff OBE, chairman and chief executive at Town Centre Securities, said the redevelopment of the George Street will strengthen links between the site and Victoria Gate “to the benefit of both”.

Aparthotels provide self-catering apartments as well as the usual hotel services.

