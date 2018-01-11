This commuter town within easy reach of Leeds is a house price hotspot

A commuter town within easy reach of Leeds has been identified as a house price hotspot

Property website Zoopla made the findings after analysing towns within an hour’s commute of 10 cities including Leeds.

Areas and LS postcodes clustered around the city were looked at for annual house price growth.

Homes in Ilkley have risen by 8.52% over the past year and home owners in Bingley have seen values increase by 7.91%.

Lawrence Hall, a spokesman for Zoopla, said: “An easy commute into the office is often very near the top of the property wish list for those looking to move home, and these figures show just how valuable it can be to live within easy reach of a city centre.”