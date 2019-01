Got a spare £2million? Then 6 Driffield Terrace could be yours.

The beautifully restored 19th-century townhouse close to York city centre is on the market with Savills. It's got eight bedrooms, a sweeping staircase, landscaped gardens and a terrace. Driffield Terrace is close to The Mount, an historic Georgian and Victorian quarter just outside the city walls and near York Racecourse.

1. Driffield Terrace The property is a restored 19th-century townhouse

2. Drawing room The drawing room is one of two reception rooms on the ground floor that are ideal for entertaining

3. Kitchen and dining room The kitchen is on the lower ground floor and opens onto the terrace.

4. Dining room The dining room has an original fireplace.

