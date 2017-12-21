This gorgeous canalside property is the most popular house in Leeds

Have your say

It's been viewed over 2,400 times since being listed on property website Zoopla.

This stunning conversion on the banks of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal is the most popular local property with house hunters.

The four-bedroom end-of-terrace cottage is on Town Street in the pretty village of Rodley, near Horsforth.

It's Grade II-listed and dates back to 1690, when it was first built as three separate dwellings.

It has a fascinating history that is closely linked with the fortunes of the adjacent waterway.

It was a shop, then a textile production workshop, and later a prayer meeting house. It was even used as rehearsal space for musicians before being converted into a single home in 2010.

It's set on four floors, including a canal level on the waterline. There's even a private mooring for your own boat.

There is a games room, canalside terrace garden, Juliet balcony, two vaulted cellars, a dining kitchen and two lounge areas.

It's on the market for just £350,000 with estate agents William Hill's Pudsey office.