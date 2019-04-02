This is how Leeds MPs voted on keeping free movement in Common Market deal

Have your say

Leeds MPs took part in a crucial Commons vote on Brexit last night.

A motion tabled by Nick Boles, MP for Grantham and Stamford, on the Common Market called for the government to negotiate their future relationship with the EU.

Jacob Rees-Mogg speaks in the Commons during last night's debate

The terms

- Accede to the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) to allow UK participation in a comprehensive customs arrangement with the European Union

- Enter the EFTA Pillar of the European Economic Area (EEA) and thereby render operational the United Kingdom’s continuing status as a party to the EEA Agreement and continuing participation in the Single Market

- Agree relevant protocols relating to frictionless agri-food trade across the UK/EU border

- Enter a comprehensive customs arrangement including a common external tariff, alignment with the Union Customs Code and an agreement on commercial policy, and which includes a UK say on future EU trade deals, at least until alternative arrangements that maintain frictionless trade with the European Union and no hard border on the island of Ireland have been agreed with the European Union

The motion was not passed as there were 261 votes in favour and 282 against.

This is how the Leeds MPs voted

- Rachel Reeves, Leeds West - FOR

- Alec Shelbrooke, Elmet and Rothwell - AGAINST

- Alex Sobel, Leeds North West - FOR

- Hilary Benn, Leeds Central - FOR

- Fabian Hamilton, Leeds North East - FOR

- Richard Burgon, Leeds East - FOR