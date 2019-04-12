This is how long the bright sunshine will last in Yorkshire

The weather of late in Yorkshire has been bright and sunny, with little cloud or rain.

But how long is this sunshine set to stay?

Today (12 April) is set to be “dry for most with sunny spells,” according to the Met Office.

However, it is set to feel cold throughout the day in most areas, with a maximum temperature of 10C.

Tonight is set to be dry overnight, with variable cloud, but some clear spells will develop, with a frost likely by dawn. Minimum temperature -3C.

Saturday (12 April) will remain rather cold, but the Met Office adds that there will be “variable cloud and occasional sunny periods.”

There will potentially be the odd light shower, but most places should stay dry. Maximum temperature of 9C.

The Met Office outlook for Sunday to Tuesday says, “”Variable cloud, sunny periods and a chance of showers Sunday and Monday.

“Breezy, especially across western hills. Cloudier, but still some sunny spells Tuesday. Rather cold, with overnight frosts inland.”

Looking further ahead

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 16 April to Thursday 25 April says, “Central and eastern areas will be largely dry to start the period, with some bright or sunny spells likely.

“Temperatures should rise to average occasionally, and they could turn locally rather warm in the south and east.

Although confidence then reduces over the Easter period and the start of the following week, the weather looks most likely to be mixed, with both rain and some sun at times.#

“Temperatures will trend from slightly above average to nearer normal overall, but it will still be rather warm at times in the southeast,” adds the Met Office.