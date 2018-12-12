This is how much extra council tax Leeds residents will have to pay in each band

How much will you be paying?
How much will you be paying?

Leeds City Council has announced plans to increase council tax by 3.99 per cent – with around a quarter of this ring-fenced for adult social care.


But how much extra will you be paying from April next year? We’ve crunched the numbers and have created this handy guide below.

Band A
2018/19 – £1,043.70
2019/20 – £1,085.34
Yearly Increase – £41.64
Monthly increase – £3.47

Band B
2018/19 – £1,217.66
2019/20 – £1266.24
Yearly Increase – £48.58
Monthly increase – £4.05

Band C
2018/19 – £1,391.60
2019/20 – £1,447.12
Yearly Increase – £55.52
Monthly increase – £4.62

Band D
2018/19 – £1,565.56
2019/20 – £1,628
Yearly Increase – £62.47
Monthly increase – £5.21

Band E
2018/19 – £1,913.45
2019/20 – £1,989.80
Yearly Increase – £76.35
Monthly increase – £6.36

Band F
2018/19 – £2,261.36
2019/20 – £2,351.59
Yearly Increase – £90.23
Monthly increase – £7.52

Band G
2018/19 – £2,609.26
2019/20 – £2,713.37
Yearly Increase – £104.11
Monthly increase – £8.68

Band H
2018/19 – £3,131.11
2019/20 – £3256.04
Yearly Increase – £124.93
Monthly increase – £10.41