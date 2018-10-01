This is how you can get tickets to see opera star Andrea Bocelli in Leeds

Classical singer Andrea Bocelli has announced a concert date in Leeds as part of a 2019 UK tour.

He will be returning to the UK for a four-date arena tour in the autumn of 2019, visiting Birmingham, Glasgow and Belfast, as well as Leeds.

Bocelli will release his new 16-track album ‘Si’ on October 26 – his first all-new material in 14 years – billed as “a celebration of love, family, faith and hope”.

‘Si’ will feature tracks co-written with Ed Sheeran and Tiziano Ferro as well as duets with Dua Lipa, fellow contemporary classical star Josh Groban and soprano Aida Garifullina.

The album also sees Bocelli’s 20-year old son Matteo collaborate with him on the track ‘Fall On Me’ which appears on the soundtrack to the upcoming Disney movie, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

Reportedly the biggest selling solo classical artist of all time with over 80 million worldwide album sales, Bocelli has performed for four US Presidents, two Popes and many Royal families across the world, as well as at high-profile ceremonies for the Olympic Games and the World Cup.

He also has countless music awards to his name over the past 25 years in music and even boasts a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which he received in 2010 for his contribution to live theatre.

These newly-announced 2019 show dates will showcase songs from Bocelli’s latest album as well as a wide repertoire from across his previous 15 studio albums– set to be some of the most hotly anticipated live performances of 2019.

October 2019 tour dates:

Saturday, 19 October - Genting Arena, Birmingham

Sunday, 20 October - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Thursday, 24 October - The SSE Arena, Belfast

Saturday, 26 October - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 5 at 10am via www.myticket.co.uk

