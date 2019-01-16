This is how you could all earn over £50,000 a year

If you’re looking to spread your wings a little, and earn a bit more cash then we just might have the answer.

Less than one in 10 Brits (8%) can fluently speak a second language, but a new study has revealed that speaking a second language can actually help you earn a higher salary.

The study, conducted by adult-learning college, City Lit, has revealed that those who speak both English and Turkish can expect to earn the highest salary of all 21 common languages, taking home average earnings of £53,071.

Those who also speak Gujarati - a language native to the Indian state of Gujarat - will see their income boosted, with an average salary of £44,109 per annum. If you speak Chinese (any form) as a second language, you’ll be the third highest earner, with an average salary of £42,327.

Those who can speak sign language will earn the least, with a salary of £21,333, 22% lower than the UK average salary of £27,200.

Despite - or perhaps because of - French being the most common second language spoken, it’s one of the lowest earnings. Nearly half of Brits (47%) claim to speak French as a second language, and can earn an average salary of £27,722. This equals a £25,349 difference between those speaking French and those who earn the most by speaking a second language.

Even though it seems that speaking a second language can earn you a high salary, only 8% of Brits can fluently speak a second language.

The highest and lowest earners are below:

Highest

Turkish - £53,071

Gujarati - £44,109

Chinese (any form) - £42,327

Somalian - £42,167

Italian - £39,236

Lowest

Sign language - £21,333

Welsh - £23,321

Lithuanian - £24,643

Bengali - £25,955

French - £27,722

Commenting on the findings, Chris Jones, Director of Sales and Marketing at City Lit, said: “Being able to speak a second language is always desirable to employers and has real social value too, so it’s great to see that being able to speak another language has a positive impact on salaries.

“Learning a second language is easier than you think, and there are lots of tips available to help you along your linguistic journey!”

To help the nation become more bilingual, City Lit have put together some handy tips on how to stay motivated when learning a new language.

