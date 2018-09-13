This is how you could land a stunning £500,000 Yorkshire house with a swimming pool for just £10

Ever dreamed of owning a beautiful Yorkshire home, complete with swimming pool and hot tub?

Ever thought it might only cost you a TENNER to do so?

Thought not.

But now is your chance, thanks to this North Yorkshire couple who have decided to take a rather unorthodox path when it comes to flogging their family home of 40 years.

Robert and Avril bought this picture-perfect four bedroom Victorian detached house, located in the tranquil village of Grosmont, back in 1977.

Ings Bank House is just a 10 minute drive to the popular seaside town of Whitby and is surrounded by rolling hills and beautiful scenery.

The house offers a large amount of living space and still to this day maintains many period features and ornate décor, including four large double bedrooms, orangery room, open air heated swimming pool, hot tub and separate log cabin.

Although the couple have enjoyed the vast majority of the time in the home, there is a heartbreaking reason they are now read to move.

They say on their website: "Sadly, three years ago we suddenly lost our beautiful daughter, Rachel, while she was starting a new life.

"This has had a devastating affect on our lives. We need to move forward and leave some memories behind us.

"Our son lives in Harrogate with his wife and two children and we would like to start a new chapter in our lives to move closer and spend more time with them."

They say that legal advice has been taken before setting up the raffle, in which they hope to sell 60,000 tickets.

They are also donating 10% of the money raised to Cancer Research, a cause close to their hearts after Avril was diagnosed with cancer and is currently in remission.

If all tickets aren't snapped up, then they have arranged for alternative prizes to be given out, which are:

First Place - 40% of the total amount of sales after promotion and administrative costs.

Second Place - 20% of the total amount of sales after promotion and administrative costs.

Third Place - 10% of the total amount of sales after promotion and administrative costs.

Of the remaining 30%, 20% will be donated to Cancer Research UK and 10% to cover the promoter’s expenses.

For more information, visit www.wayh.co.uk.

