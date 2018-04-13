'This is mental:' Doncaster band sign worldwide record deal in New York

Have your say

An up and coming Doncaster band are hoping for global stardom after signing a worldwide record deal in New York.

Bang Bang Romeo, who first exploded onto the music scene in 2014, announced the deal with Eleven Seven to fans in a video live from the Big Apple's famed Times Square.

Singer Anastasia Walker said: "This has been the most amazing day, absolutely incredible. I can't describe how happy we are.

"Here's to the future. We're in New York - this is just mental."

The band have signed a worldwide deal with the New York based label to release their music.

On Facebook the group wrote: "This for us is a dream come true. We're signed baby! Thank you all - here's to the future."

The band have previously played some of the world's biggest music festivals and shared the bill alongside the likes of The Who and Iggy Pop.

The band made waves in 2015 with debut single Johannesburg receiving widespread critical acclaim and airplay on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 6 and Radio X.

You can find out more about the band at their website HERE