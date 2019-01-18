This is the Government's official response to Brexit stockpiling fears

As google searches for what to stockpile for Brexit reaches an all time high, we asked the Department for Exiting the European Union for its official guidance.

Following a turbulent week in the Houses of Parliament the likelihood of a no deal Brexit is increasing, leaving many people questioning how this might impact the supply chain.

The government has said there is no need for people to stockpile their medicines

Google searches for 'What to stockpile for Brexit" have increased by over 5000% in recent days, while searches for 'Brexit survival kit" and "Brexit boxes" are also skyrocketing.

This comes as Yorkshire business leaders say they have seen spike in demand for warehouse space as the region’s businesses stockpile goods.

And rumours have been circulating on social media that medicines will be in short supply with thousands of people sharing a fake flyer which claimed "The government has warned of a major interruption to the supply of medicines" warning people to "brace themselves for a gap in availability of your usual medicine".

When asked for the official advice and guidance, a spokesperson for the Department for Exiting the European Union gave a five word response.

The fake flyer warning people about medicine supplies failing which has been shared thousands of times on social media

A Government spokesperson said: "People don't need to stockpile."

Seriously, a five-word response to the fears of thousands of people.

Fears about the need to stockpile have been increasing as MPs failed to back Theresa May's plans.

Last summer Health Secretary Matt Hancock admitted that the government had looked at stockpiling options.

He told the health select committee: "We are working right across government to ensure that the health sector and the industry are prepared and that people's health will be safeguarded in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

"This includes the chain of medical supplies, vaccines, medical devices, clinical consumables, blood products.

"And I have asked the department to work up options for stockpiling by industry.

"We are working with industry for the potential need for stockpiling in the event of a no-deal Brexit."

Research group Kantar found that sales of cupboard food have jumped 30% year-on-year this January, with sales of jarred vegetables up by 16%.

The group also revealed that one in six of people they surveyed said they were considering stock piling for Brexit.