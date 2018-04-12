This is the moment an ‘apocalyptic’ waterworks explosion tore apart a huge section of a Yorkshire road.

VIDEO: The ‘apocalyptic’ scene in Yorkshire as waterworks went bang and hurled concrete into the air

Residents were left stunned as chunks of concrete were flung into the air and gallons of water sprayed out alongside a loud ‘bang’ in the early hours of the morning.

Water billows from the burst pipe on Sycamore Drive.

Broken waterworks in Cleckheaton tore up a large section of a road, spraying gallons of water and pieces of concrete several metres.

Residents close to Sycamore Drive, where the issue has taken place, say a loud bang was heard just after 5am and that the area was flooded within minutes.

Yorkshire Water and fire crews were on the scene soon afterwards and the water and power were both.

Residents in the close proximity had their electricity turned off.

The burst created a large hole in the road.

Houses at the bottom of the road are thought to be badly flooded.

The incident, which took place at about 5am on Thursday, was captured in this amazing video.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “We are on site attending a burst main in Sycamore Drive. There have been no reports of customers with a loss of water supply.

“Due to the work that needs to be carried out to repair the main, our contract partner Morrison Utility Services has had to close the road, with diversions put in place.

The burst water main in Cleckheaton this morning.

“Work will continue on site over the weekend and we are hopeful of the road being open again by Monday lunchtime. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The road remains closed.

Video credits: William Sharp and Edward Holmes