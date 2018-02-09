This is the number of property millionaires now living in Yorkshire

Have your say

The number of British homes worth over £1million has increased by over 22 per cent since 2016.

2.7 per cent of the nation's housing stock is now made up of 'million pound properties'.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, the number of property millionaires now stands at 4,103 households.

The most expensive street in Yorkshire is Roundhay Park Lane in north Leeds, which was the 10th most expensive address outside London, according to property website Zoopla.

Here's the full list of the 10 most expensive streets in West Yorkshire

UK towns with the most million pound properties

1. Guildford, Surrey

2. Cambridge

3. Reading

4. Sevenoaks, Kent

5. Oxford

6. St Albans, Hertfordshire

7. Bristol

8. Edinburgh

9. Leatherhead, Surrey

10. Twickenham, Middlesex