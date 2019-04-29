This is what is being built at Leeds station and when construction will finish

Have your say

Leeds residents and commuters will have noticed a lot of construction around Leeds station in recent months.

In October, Network Rail announced that a new, transparent roof would be installed over the South concourse, replacing the existing wooden structure.

An impression of what the new roof will look like when it's completed.

The southern concourse connects the station with New Station Street.

A key milestone in the project has now been reached.

Earlier this month, the main beams that support the canopy were successfully removed.

Network Rail engineers will now begin to remove the roof structure over the concourse ahead of the new roof and canopy being installed this summer.

Workers removing the main beams which support the canopy.

The project will vastly improve passenger experience at the station, as the new roof will allow more sunlight into the station and will brighten up the area.

The project will be completed in time for the UCI Road World Championships, which take place in Leeds in September.

Rob McIntosh, Route Managing Director for Network Rail, said: "I’m absolutely delighted to reach this key milestone.

"This is an incredibly important project which will really improve the area and make it much more pleasant for passengers.

"All of this work is taking place without affecting train services, however station users will notice changes to the concourse and there may be times when users will have to use alternative entrances and exits at the station.

"We would like to thank all station users for their patience whilst this work takes place."