This is what the law says about driving in flip-flops or barefoot in the hot weather

The weather is going to get a lot warmer in Sheffield this week and drivers may be tempted to ditch the shoes for flip-flops.

There's nothing wrong with taking a more casual approach to your wardrobe in the summer but what about when you're behind the wheel.

Drivers may want to hit the road in their sandals, flip-flops or even barefoot when the sun's out but they're worried that they'll be breaking the law while doing so.

According to the Driving Standards Agency, the regulatory body for UK driving tests, you must make sure that you're able to operate the controls safely.

They said: "Suitable shoes are particularly important behind the wheel.

"We would not recommend driving barefoot because you don’t have the same braking force with bare feet as you do with shoes on."

So, even though it is not illegal to drive in the UK without shoes on, you must be able to drive the car safely.

If you put yourself, your passengers and other road users at risk with your footwear choices then this is illegal.

The RAC have published a number of guidelines to help drivers when selecting footwear before a journey.

Your shoe should:

• Have a sole no thicker than 10mm…

• … but the sole should not be too thin or soft.

• Provide enough grip to stop your foot slipping off the pedals.

• Not be too heavy.

• Not limit ankle movement.

• Be narrow enough to avoid accidentally depressing two pedals at once.

An RAC spokesperson said: "While light, flimsy and impractical footwear can be dangerous, so can sturdy, robust shoes, such as walking or snow boots.

"It’s important to have a good base and grip to apply pressure to the pedals, but you need a certain degree of finesse to manipulate the controls.

"If not, you could strike the brake and accelerator together, producing a heart-in-mouth incident.

"Driving in less than practical shoes – or no shoes at all for that matter – is not illegal, but you have a responsibility as a driver to uphold standards on the road.

"If your selection of footwear hampers that, you’re putting yourself at risk."