This is what was on the menu at Harry and Meghan’s wedding reception

Here is the menu for Prince Harry and Meghan’s lunchtime wedding reception.

Kensington Palace has said around 600 guests will be served a selection of savoury and sweet canapes, including:

* Scottish Langoustines wrapped in Smoked Salmon with Citrus Creme Fraiche

* Grilled English Asparagus wrapped in Cumbrian Ham

* Garden Pea Panna Cotta with Quail Eggs and Lemon Verbena

* Heritage Tomato and Basil Tartare with Balsamic Pearls

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wave to crowds on the Long Walk after their wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. PIC: PA

* Poached Free Range Chicken bound in a Lightly Spiced Yoghurt with Roasted Apricot

* Croquette of Confit Windsor Lamb, Roasted Vegetables and Shallot Jam

* Warm Asparagus Spears with Mozzarella and Sun-Blush Tomatoes

* Champagne and Pistachio Macaroons

* Orange Creme Brulee Tartlets

* Miniature Rhubarb Crumble Tartlets

There will also be a selection of bowl food, including:

* Fricassee of Free Range Chicken with Morel Mushrooms and Young Leeks

* Pea and Mint Risotto with Pea Shoots, Truffle Oil and Parmesan Crisps

* Ten Hour Slow Roasted Windsor Pork Belly with Apple Compote and Crackling.

Drinks:

* Pol Roger Brut Reserve Non Vintage Champagne

* A selection of wines

* Range of soft drinks including an apple and elderflower mocktail, made with the same elderflower syrup used in the couple’s wedding cake, and Sandringham Cox’s apple juice.

The couple will also cut the wedding cake during the reception, which is being hosted by the Queen.