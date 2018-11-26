This is what will happen to buses and taxis when New Station Street is pedestrianised

Bus stops will have to be moved when New Station Street is partially pedestrianised in 2019, it has been revealed.

Network Rail announced the plans earlier this month to close part of the street to traffic in order to improve passenger flows around Leeds Station's southern entrance.

It was initially unclear whether buses and taxis which currently use the street - home to several bus stops and a cab rank - would be affected.

Now West Yorkshire Combined Authority, who are overseeing the pedestrianisation project, have confirmed that some bus stops will have to be re-positioned to allow changes to the street's configuration.

The taxi stand will not be affected.

The change is part of a major upgrade to the station, which will also see a new platform constructed on the site of the current long-stay car park.

A spokesman for WYCA said:-

"This project will not alter the taxi rank on New Station Street. Bus services will continue to use New Station Street although bus stops will be re-positioned. Some temporary diversions will be required during the work and a timetable for those will be agreed once a contractor has been appointed. Taxi and bus operators are being kept informed as the project progresses."

The major Leeds Station upgrade in full

Platforms 1-6 will be lengthened to cater for new, longer trains with more seats, and there will be signalling and track alignment upgrades as part of the £161million investment project.

Last month it was announced that the south concourse ceiling would be replaced by a transparent roof to allow natural light to flood into the station. Removal of the roof will begin at Christmas.

During the construction of platform zero, the number of long-stay car parking spaces at Leeds will be reduced in phases from December until May 2019, when the long-stay car park will close completely until the platform is built in 2021, with Network Rail working alongside Leeds City Council to promote alternative parking sites.

Just over 100 spaces of the current 400 will be reduced by early January with the number of spaces reduced further between March and May in 2019. Contract car park spaces will remain in place.

Rob McIntosh, route managing director for Network Rail, said: “Together this trio of projects are the biggest investment in the station since Leeds First in the early 2000s, and I am delighted that they will start delivering benefits for passengers and the city as early as next autumn.

“There will inevitably be changes to peoples’ usual walking routes and routines during construction and we will do everything we can to keep people moving efficiently and safely, in eager anticipation of a noticeably improved station upon completion.”

All three phases will be complete by 2021. Station car parking will be reinstated in 2021 and the New Station Street pedestrianisation will be in operation from autumn 2019.